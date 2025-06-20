Starmer’s AI adviser exits after 6 months

Clifford is exiting due to family commitments, but remains on good terms with Downing Street, with the option to return at a later date.

In a statement posted on social media, Clifford wrote: “I’ll be stepping back from my role as the Prime Minister’s Adviser on AI at the end of July.

“This will have been a year-long “tour of duty”, first writing and then delivering the AI Opportunities Action Plan from No 10.”

He added: “The work on the AI Opportunities Action Plan continues! One privilege of doing this work has been the enormous personal investment in this agenda from Keir Starmer and Peter Kyle. The £2bn+ settlement for AI in the Spending Review underlines this and the team in 10 Downing Street and DSIT is superb.”

“My sense of mission on AI is stronger than ever. I intend to dedicate my career to making AI go well for the UK and the world. I feel I’ve played a small role in that so far, but there is so much more to it.”

Clifford led the review of the AI opportunities action plan and also served on the advisory board of the AI Safety Institute.

As part of his commitment to advancing AI, Starmer endorsed all 50 recommendations outlined in Clifford’s plan.

