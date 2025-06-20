Starmer’s AI adviser exits after 6 months
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Starmer’s AI adviser exits after 6 months

Jasdip Sensi
June 20, 2025 12:07 PM
UK AI .png

Sir Keir Starmer's AI adviser is stepping down after six months in the role.

Clifford is exiting due to family commitments, but remains on good terms with Downing Street, with the option to return at a later date.

In a statement posted on social media, Clifford wrote: “I’ll be stepping back from my role as the Prime Minister’s Adviser on AI at the end of July.

“This will have been a year-long “tour of duty”, first writing and then delivering the AI Opportunities Action Plan from No 10.”

He added: “The work on the AI Opportunities Action Plan continues! One privilege of doing this work has been the enormous personal investment in this agenda from Keir Starmer and Peter Kyle. The £2bn+ settlement for AI in the Spending Review underlines this and the team in 10 Downing Street and DSIT is superb.”

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

“My sense of mission on AI is stronger than ever. I intend to dedicate my career to making AI go well for the UK and the world. I feel I’ve played a small role in that so far, but there is so much more to it.”

Clifford led the review of the AI opportunities action plan and also served on the advisory board of the AI Safety Institute.

As part of his commitment to advancing AI, Starmer endorsed all 50 recommendations outlined in Clifford’s plan.

RELATED STORIES

Reaction: UK, US AI safety agreement

UK government unveils £1bn AI drive

UK boards overestimate AI impact, tech leaders warn

Topics

NewsWirelessAI MLSocialCloud
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe