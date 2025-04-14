Elon Musk’s Starlink launches in Somalia
Elon Musk’s Starlink launches in Somalia

Jasdip Sensi
April 14, 2025 10:25 AM
Elon Musk has announced his satellite internet service, Starlink, has officially launched in Somalia following licensing approval.

Starlink provides internet through a network of low Earth orbit satellites, making it especially useful in remote regions or areas with limited communications infrastructure.

The move comes as research from the World Bank's 2022 figures, revealed only around 30% of Somalia’s population has internet access, with connectivity often unreliable due to poor infrastructure.

"Starlink now in Somalia", Musk posted on X, without offering additional details.

Commenting on the move, Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA) director general, Mustafa Yasin Sheik, said: “Starlink’s entry into Somalia represents a significant milestone in our efforts to bridge the digital divide in our country, this partnership will especially benefit individuals and institutions in rural areas, where internet access has been extremely limited.”

The Minister of Communications and Technology, H.E. Mohamed Mo’allim, added: “We welcome Starlink’s entry to Somalia. This initiative aligns with our vision to deliver affordable and accessible internet services to all Somalis, regardless of where they live.”

Jasdip Sensi
