Starlink approved for high-speed internet in Oman

As a result, the move is set to expand high-speed Internet access, even in remote areas with limited connectivity.

Meanwhile, Starlink will offer nationwide coverage, including regions under the universal service mandate, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

The company also announced it will help connect telecom towers in geographically challenging locations strengthening the country’s digital transformation.

Key economic sectors such as oil and gas, mining, tourism and agriculture will also benefit from enhanced connectivity, the company added and will be available to both individuals and businesses seeking advanced satellite Internet solutions.

The news follows reports earlier this month claiming the White House has installed Starlink raising questions about security and necessity.

According to reports, the satellite internet service was provided to the government as part of Musk-led cost-cutting measures via the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Prior to this, the company also launched a partnership with Airtel to expand high-speed satellite internet access across rural and underserved regions across India.

At the time, Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice chairman, Bharti Airtel, said: “Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work.”

“Technology is always evolving, and we’re committed to staying at the forefront of innovation so that we can continue to bring the best connectivity experience for our customers. This includes collaborating with global leaders like SpaceX to extend our reach and add new coverage to customers throughout all of India.”

RELATED STORIES

Musk clashes with Europe as Poland questions Starlink’s future

Starlink's surprise entry into India: A game-changer for Indian telcos?