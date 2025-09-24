Stargate supercharged: OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank race toward $500bn AI buildout

In January OpenAI announced plans to secure $500 billion and a 10-gigawatt commitment by the close of 2025. This latest announcement puts the initiative well ahead of schedule to meet its ambitious target.

“Together with Oracle, SoftBank, and our other partners, we’re turning a $500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment into large-scale physical infrastructure, jobs in communities across the country, and compute that will unlock the next generation of AI breakthroughs,” OpenAI said in a joint statement.

The new sites are located in Shackelford County, Texas; Doña Ana County, New Mexico; Lordstown, Ohio; Milam County, Texas; and an undisclosed location in the Midwest, which is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The locations will add more than 5.5 gigawatts of AI infrastructure capacity, supporting over 25,000 onsite jobs and generating tens of thousands more across related industries and communities according to a statement by OpenAI.

The five new data centre sites come on top of existing developments at Stargate’s flagship campus in Abilene, Texas, as well as active projects in collaboration with cloud provider CoreWeave.

“AI can only fulfill its promise if we build the compute to power it,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

“That compute is the key to ensuring everyone can benefit from AI and to unlocking future breakthroughs. We’re already making historic progress toward that goal through Stargate and moving quickly not just to meet its initial commitment, but to lay the foundation for what comes next.”

In July, OpenAI and Oracle signed an agreement to develop up to 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate capacity. The partnership represents a $300 billion investment over the next five years.

Three of the five newly announced sites, Shackelford County, Doña Ana County, and the upcoming Midwest site, will be led by Oracle as part of that deal. Oracle is also overseeing an additional potential expansion of 600 megawatts near the Abilene campus.

“Oracle’s reliable, scalable, and secure AI infrastructure is helping OpenAI rapidly scale its business,” said Clay Magouyrk, CEO of Oracle.

“To meet this enormous demand, we continue to expand OCI’s footprint at an unrivalled pace to deliver the most performant and cost-effective AI training and inferencing.”

The remaining two sites in Lordstown, Ohio and Milam County, Texas, are being developed through a joint effort between SoftBank and OpenAI, with plans to scale to 1.5 gigawatts over the next 18 months.

SoftBank has already broken ground in Lordstown, and it is believed the site will be operational by next year. Meanwhile, in Milam County, SB Energy, a SoftBank Group company, is providing powered infrastructure to support a "fast-build".

“Stargate is harnessing SoftBank’s innovative data centre design and energy expertise to deliver the scalable compute that powers AI’s future,” said Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp.

“Together with OpenAI, Arm, and our Stargate partners, we are paving the way for a new era where AI advances humanity.”

The new sites were selected through a nationwide process that began in January 2025. OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank reviewed more than 300 proposals from over 30 states.

Today’s announcement represents the first wave of approved projects, with more expected to follow as Stargate accelerates toward target.

Earlier this week we reported OpenAI and Nvidia have signed a deal to deploy at least 10 gigawatts (GW) of Nvidia-powered AI data centres, backed by a potential investment of up to $100 billion.

