Stack Infrastructure unveils workforce development program

As a result, the Academy offers specialised training programs in Italy, Norway and Switzerland, with an initial cohort of 55 participants set to begin in 2025.

Meanwhile, its goal is to establish a scalable talent development framework that bridges key skill gaps in data centre construction, operations and health and safety.

The Academy follows a hybrid learning model that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical training, combining structured education with hands-on experience over an 18-month period, the company revealed.

Meanwhile, the approach includes instructor-led sessions, self-paced study and project-based learning.

Stack EMEA, chief executive officer, John Eland, said: “The Academy supports our strategic workforce planning by building a pipeline of future professionals.

“Data centres and digital infrastructure are increasingly a global necessity, providing the backbone and platform for the digital needs of modern society and we require even more highly-skilled individuals to meet growing demand."

He concluded: “Targeting hard-to-reach talent in local communities is key and Stack Academy will increase diversity in an industry which has historically been male-dominated. Investing in the program affirms our commitment to meaningful social impact as well as bridging the skills gap.”

“The data centre sector is vibrant, fast moving, and can provide an array of exciting opportunities irrespective of gender, age, or social background.”

RELATED STORIES

Fixing the 8% problem: Solving the data centre industry’s gender imbalance

Stack Infrastructure launches Milan data centre