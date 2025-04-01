SRS deploys open RAN 5G solution at Altice Labs in Portugal

The deployment integrates SRS's CU/DU software with O-RAN radio units from multiple vendors and Druid Software's Raemis 5G core, creating an enterprise-ready 5G network capable of supporting connectivity across large deployments, both indoor and outdoor.

The solution uses Kubernetes clusters to manage and scale network efficiency, with SRS suggesting the deployment demonstrates seamless mobility across multiple cells.

“Private 5G networks have the potential to unlock new capabilities for enterprises, offering high-performance, flexible, and scalable connectivity that can be tailored to their individual needs,” said Paul Sutton, CEO of Software Radio Systems.

“Our work with Altice Labs helps to demonstrate the power of Open RAN and virtualised RAN to deliver future-proof, enterprise-grade 5G solutions that can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively.”

Altice Labs has established a 5G laboratory at its Aveiro facility to evaluate advanced network solutions before market release. The company develops its own broadband access and Advanced 5G solutions, with passive optical network (PON) technology as a strategic focus.

Paulo Firmeza, General Manager of Altice Labs, highlighted the “relevance of private 5G networks for business customers”.

“Addressing 5G features like 5G-based location, answers limitations of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) systems, namely with indoor and urban scenarios, relevant in some industry scenarios,” Firmeza added.

