Srini Gopalan takes helm as new T-Mobile CEO

T-Mobile has announced that Srini Gopalan, the company’s current chief operating officer, will succeed Mike Sievert as CEO - effective from November.

Sievert will transition to a newly created role as vice chairman of the company and its Board of Directors. Sievert, who has led T-Mobile for nearly six years, will remain with the company in an advisory capacity, focusing on long-term strategy, innovation, and talent development.

The leadership change comes as part of a planned succession strategy developed by Sievert and the company’s board of directors.

Gopalan, has been credited with helping drive the company’s recent growth and leading several key initiatives, including major acquisitions and network expansions. Prior to joining T-Mobile, he was CEO of Deutsche Telekom’s Germany business.

In a joint appearance at the New York Stock Exchange, Sievert praised Gopalan’s leadership and experience. He commented, “Srini has been an incredible partner in shaping the future of T-Mobile,” Sievert said. “He has the skills and vision needed to take the company forward.”

Gopalan said of his appointment, “Mike has transformed T-Mobile into a leading telecom company,” Gopalan said. “I am committed to building on that legacy and continuing to put customers first.”

Under Sievert’s leadership, T-Mobile became the first company to lead in both U.S. wireless and broadband growth, adding tens of millions of customers and increasing its market value by over $200 billion.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges, who also serves as T-Mobile’s board chairman, welcomed Gopalan’s appointment, “Srini has the determination and expertise to lead T-Mobile’s continued innovation and growth,” Höttges said.

As CEO, Gopalan will focus on scaling T-Mobile’s digital transformation efforts, leveraging data and AI to enhance customer service, and expanding 5G and fibre network capabilities.

