Sparkle and Telespazio expand Fucino Space Centre partnership
Jasdip Sensi
September 30, 2025 10:37 AM
Sparkle has strengthened its partnership with Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo and Thales, by expanding and upgrading Sparkle's point of presence (PoP) at the teleport.

The expanded PoP will give Sparkle more scalability, with connectivity of over 400 Gbps and will help Telespazio offer integrated solutions for space, government, industrial, media and telecom sectors, combining satellite services with advanced terrestrial infrastructure.

The partnership also operates at Telespazio’s Scanzano Space Centre, connected via fibre to Sparkle’s Sicily Hub in Palermo, a modern neutral data centre, the company revealed.

This comes as The Fucino Space Centre has been active since 1963 and recognised as "the world's first and most important teleport for civil use".

It also specialises in satellite orbit control, telecommunications, television, and multimedia services, which need reliable connectivity.

Jasdip Sensi
