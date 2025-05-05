Sparkle, Orchest Technologies boosts coverage across LATAM, Europe

The agreement, announced at ITW in Washington, will see the two companies connect their networks, aiming to provide seamless, real-time service delivery across Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe.

Through this partnership, both Sparkle and Orchest will offer scalable and flexible connectivity solutions to their customers.

The agreement also uses MEF LSO APIs for automated service orchestration, which allows for efficient quoting, ordering and delivery of services, the company revealed.

Sparkle chief marketing and product management officer, Daniele Mancuso, said: "The collaboration with Orchest Technologies marks a pivotal step in our commitment to develop a truly global NaaS ecosystem.

“By seamlessly interconnecting our networks, we are enabling next-generation services, fuelled by Sparkle’s global footprint and strong innovation capabilities."

Jeremy Villalobos, CEO of Orchest Technologies, added: "Joining forces with Sparkle is a significant milestone in our journey toward global automation. Our shared commitment to delivering an automated, transparent, and customer-centric experience positions us to unlock new levels of value across regions."

