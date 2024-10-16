Capacity Europe 2024: Sparkle and Mobily partner to create new Europe-Asia connectivity route

Signing the MoU during Capacity Europe 2024 in London, the move outlines the parties' plans to leverage Sparkle's and Mobily's terrestrial networks along with the AAE1 cable in Jeddah to create a diverse, low-latency route linking Italy and Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

As a result, the new route will offer network providers, ISPs, OTTs, content and application providers, and enterprises a reliable, low-latency option with capacity ranging from 10 GB to 100 GB and beyond.

Customers will also gain access to Mobily's and its partner’s extensive network and rich service portfolio, including Layer-1, Layer-2, and IP offerings, which enable virtual access to leading Internet Exchange Points (IXPs).

Subscribe today for free

Additionally, customers will benefit from Mobily's services within Saudi Arabia and Sparkle's services across Italy and Europe.

Mobily SVP Wholesale, Thamer A. Alfadda, said: “This new diverse route will enhance the resiliency of global network connectivity between East/Middle East to Europe, thereby supporting the growth of data centres and content diversification for OTTs and Hyperscalers in the region.

“We are happy to have this cooperation between Mobily and Sparkle for such an important project.”

Sparkle CEO, Enrico Bagnasco, added: “We are pleased to collaborate with Mobily in the realization of this intercontinental digital corridor, in which Saudi Arabia plays a primary and pivotal role, that will enable better communication between Europe and the Indo-Pacific while accelerating the development of digital services in all the countries crossed.”

RELATED STORIES

Sparkle’s Nibble to be expanded into northern Europe

Elisabetta Ripa, TI Sparkle: Putting the sparkle into wholesale