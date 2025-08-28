Sparkle opens new PoP in Helsinki
Sparkle opens new PoP in Helsinki

Jasdip Sensi
August 28, 2025 10:50 AM
Sparkle has launched a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Digita Data Centre in Helsinki, Finland, strengthening its presence in Northern Europe.

The new hub, equipped with a 400GBE-enabled router, meets growing demand for IP Transit services from Nordic and Baltic countries while adding extra redundancy and diversity to international connectivity.

Fully integrated with Sparkle’s Tier 1 global IP backbone, Seabone, the node delivers high-capacity, low-latency IP transit services at terabit scale, the company revealed.

Additionally, it also supports network operators, ISPs, OTTs, CDNs and application providers with fast and reliable connectivity.

Customers also benefit from Sparkle’s full suite of IP solutions, including DDoS Protection to defend against cyberattacks and Virtual NAP.

