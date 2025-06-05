Sparkle CEO Enrico Bagnasco elected chair of Global Leaders' Forum

Bagnasco, who joined the Board of the Global Leaders’ Forum last October, takes over from Emmanuel Rochas, former CEO of Orange Wholesale International and current CEO of Totem.

Commenting on his appointment, the Sparkle CEO said: “I am truly honoured to chair this prestigious body that brings together the leaders of the global digital ecosystem.

“My tenure will focus on promoting actions to facilitate deployment of new digital infrastructure, foster a broader adoption of APIs for seamless network automation and advance the use of artificial intelligence as a driver of next-generation services.”

Bagnasco will chair a membership organisation comprising over 140 top executives from the world’s largest global carriers and digital infrastructure players, which provides a unified voice to the broader digital ecosystem, ensuring alignment among international connectivity leaders for industry transformation.

The organisation is committed to fostering collaboration among industry leaders to address challenges and shape the future of global telecoms, with a focus on four key pillars: interoperability, innovation, trust, and people.

As chair, Bagnasco will oversee the group’s strategic initiatives, guiding its collaborative efforts across channels including AI, network modernisation, sustainability, and cybersecurity.

Rochas said following the appointment: “Serving as chair of the board has been a tremendous honour, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in positioning the GLF as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation across the global connectivity ecosystem.

“Bagnasco brings deep industry insight and a forward-looking mindset. I’m confident that under his leadership, the GLF will continue to foster the collective action needed to address the complex challenges ahead and unlock new opportunities for the entire ecosystem.”

“Taking up the baton from an inspiring leader like Rochas, whom I thank for having led the association with his extraordinary competence and foresightedness, I am confident that the GLF will continue to make significant progress in the development of our industry and uphold our basic principles of interoperability and ubiquitous connectivity,” Bagnasco added.

Bagnasco is the second Sparkle CEO to chair the GLF, as former chief executive Elisabetta Romano served as the group’s lead from 2022 to 2024.

