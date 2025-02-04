Sparkle and Cyta partner to land BlueMed cable in Cyprus

BlueMed is Sparkle’s new subsea cable set to connect Italy with France, Greece and other countries bordering the Mediterranean.

In an agreement signed during Capacity Middle East 2025 in Dubai, Sparkle will create a branch of BlueMed to Cyta's landing station in Yeroskipos, providing the Cypriot operator with connectivity on its BlueMed submarine cable system between Cyprus, Greece, and other Mediterranean countries.

“We are very pleased with this agreement with Cyta, which confirms our shared commitment to strengthening connectivity in the Mediterranean”, said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle. “With the upcoming landing in Cyprus, we are adding an important milestone in the BlueMed journey.”

Once the cable landing is completed, Cyta said BlueMed will help it meet the growing demand for internet services and digital content in Cyprus, providing high-speed connections for its enterprise and individual customers.

The BlueMed connection to Yeroskipos adds to the existing connection between Pentaskhinos and Chania via the MedNautilus submarine cable systems, which Cyta said will bring diversification to the Cyprus-Greece route.

“This partnership with Sparkle reinforces our long-standing relationship and amplifies our strategic role in the region as a connectivity hub in the East Med”, said George Metzakis, chief commercial officer of Cyta. “The connection of Cyta to the Blue Med will further enhance the Cyprus Digital ecosystem.”

The BlueMed cable is set to feature four fibre pairs and an initial design capacity of more than 25 Terabits per second (Tbps) per pair, enabling Sparkle to offer high-speed internet connections to regional operators.

BlueMed is part of the Blue & Raman Submarine Cable Systems built in partnership with Google and other operators that stretches further in the Middle East up to Mumbai, India.

