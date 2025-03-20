Sparkle and Al-Bawaba expand partnership for Libyan connectivity
Sparkle and Al-Bawaba expand partnership for Libyan connectivity

Jasdip Sensi
March 20, 2025 10:02 AM
Sparkle has expanded its partnership with Al-Bawaba for Telecommunications and Informatics Co to deliver international connectivity services to and from Libya.

The move uses a reliable, fully redundant infrastructure, combining Al-Bawaba's Libya national network and Sparkle’s global capacity, to offer Ethernet MPLS connectivity services to businesses.

As a result, it aims to provide complete solutions with added services and customer support.

Sparkle head of data sales for Africa, Barbara Sole, said: “The partnership between Sparkle and Al-Bawaba represents a significant milestone in offering premium services on Libya's telecommunications infrastructure.

“By combining our global expertise and extensive submarine cable network with Al Bawaba's strong local presence and market knowledge, we are committed to delivering enhanced connectivity solutions that will empower businesses across Libya.

“Together, we look forward to accelerating digital transformation in the region and creating new opportunities for growth and innovation in this important market."

Al-Bawaba deputy chairman, Mohammed Algharyani, said: “At Al-Bawaba, our commitment to excellence drives everything we do.

“This partnership with Sparkle, a globally recognized leader in telecommunications, reinforces our dedication to delivering superior service quality, enhanced connectivity, and seamless global access. Together, we are set to provide our customers with secure, reliable, and high-performance solutions that meet the evolving demands of the telecom industry.”

