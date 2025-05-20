Spain's telecom network crashes nationwide, emergency services affected

Local news site Corriere della Sera reports that telecom networks across the country are experiencing issues, with the emergency number 112 not working in several areas of the country, including Andalusia, Navarra, and the Basque Country.

In addition to emergency services, landlines and fixed internet services are also reportedly down, with issues first being reported in the early hours.

According to Corriere, the cause of the outage is believed to be an issue with a network update from Telefónica.

“We have carried out some network updates that have affected specific services of some companies. We are working to solve the problem,” a spokesperson from the telco giant told the Spanish press [translated].

Local authorities are moving to respond to the issue, with alternative telephone numbers in several autonomous regions being activated to provide access to emergency services.

Just four weeks ago, a freak weather phenomenon took out high-voltage lines in the Iberian Peninsula, causing nationwide blackouts across Spain and Portugal, as well as parts of Southern France.

The power failure resulted in mass outages for telco services, with both communications and infrastructure impacted, causing operators to kickstart emergency backup generators to keep services running.

More on this story as it develops.

