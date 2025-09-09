SpaceX and EchoStar strike $17bn deal

As a result, the technology giant will pay $8.5 billion in cash and up to $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock, valued at the time of signing.

Meanwhile, SpaceX will also cover around $2 billion in EchoStar’s debt interest payments through November 2027.

As part of the deal, SpaceX and EchoStar will form a long-term partnership that gives Boost Mobile customers, through EchoStar’s cloud-native 5G core, access to SpaceX’s Starlink Direct to Cell service.

EchoStar, president and CEO, Hamid Akhavan, said: "For the past decade, we've acquired spectrum and facilitated worldwide 5G spectrum standards and devices, all with the foresight that direct-to-cell connectivity via satellite would change the way the world communicates.

"This transaction with SpaceX continues our legacy of putting the customer first as it allows for the combination of AWS-4 and H-block spectrum from EchoStar with the rocket launch and satellite capabilities from SpaceX to realise the direct-to-cell vision in a more innovative, economical and faster way for consumers worldwide."

SpaceX COO, president Gwynne Shotwell, added: "We're so pleased to be doing this transaction with EchoStar as it will advance our mission to end mobile dead zones around the world.

"SpaceX's first generation Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities have already connected millions of people when they needed it most – during natural disasters so they could contact emergency responders and loved ones – or when they would have previously been off the grid. In this next chapter, with exclusive spectrum, SpaceX will develop next generation Starlink Direct to Cell satellites, which will have a step change in performance and enable us to enhance coverage for customers wherever they are in the world."

EchoStar expects this deal, along with an earlier spectrum sale, to resolve questions from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The transaction will close once regulatory approvals and other conditions are met.

