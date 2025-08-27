Space42 signs AI-powered tech defence deal in Angola

Space42, the AI-powered SpaceTech company based in the UAE, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Angola’s Military Intelligence and Security Service (SISM).

The agreement was formalised during the state visit of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of Angola, following an invitation from Angolan President João Lourenço. It calls for a five-year strategic partnership that covers advanced technology collaboration across multiple technological domains.

“We’re incredibly excited about this partnership and what it means for Angola,” said Sulaiman Al Ali, chief commercial officer of Space42. “After years of serving the Angolan people through our satellite services, this MOU represents a natural evolution of our commitment to the country.”

Critically, the agreement represents a significant milestone in UAE-Angola relations. Space42 is AI-powered and aims to integrate satellite communications, geospatial analytics and AI capabilities and already has a strong operational presence in Angola. Already, it provides 100% coverage of the country through its YahClick satellite broadband service.

Now, this existing infrastructure foundation will be significantly enhanced, Space42 said, with upcoming expanded solutions and services from the advanced Thuraya-4 satellite system. It aims to demonstrate Space42’s long-term commitment to the Angolan market, making this MoU a natural progression of how the company’s relationship is growing with Angola.

As part of the agreement, both parties will partner to develop and implement solutions across seven priority areas. These include:

· Satellite Communications Technologies: Advanced communication systems leveraging Space42’s satellite infrastructure

· Earth Observation: High-resolution imagery and geospatial intelligence capabilities

· AI: AI-powered analytics and automated intelligence processing

· High Altitude Platforms: Development and deployment of HAP systems for communications and Earth observation

· National Security Drones: Specialised unmanned systems for surveillance and border security

· Border Control Solutions: Integrated technology systems for enhanced border monitoring

· Command and Control Center: Development of centralised operations and communications hub

Space42 says this agreement is an example of how eager the company is to continue expanding across Africa, in addition to demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting government partners with advanced space technology and AI solutions.

Sulaiman Al Ali added: “When General Massano and his team visited us in the UAE, we could see their genuine interest in how our space technology and AI solutions could make a real difference – not just for national security, but for the everyday lives of Angola's people and communities.

“This collaboration builds on our longstanding relationship and represents an opportunity to create something truly meaningful together.”

