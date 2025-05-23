Soluna unveils 75 MW solar-powered data centre in northeast Texas
Ben Wodecki
May 23, 2025 06:54 AM
Graphic from Soluna of the solar farm set to power its new 'Project Annie' data centre in northeast Texas

Soluna, a developer of data centres for crypto mining and AI workloads, has unveiled plans for a 75 MW solar-powered facility in Texas.

The data centre, being developed under the name ‘Project Annie’, will be co-located with a 114 MW solar farm.

Project Annie joins Soluna’s broader pipeline, which now spans 773 MW across wind, grid, and solar projects.

Annie is the tenth named project in Soluna’s portfolio, which includes three operational sites and several in various stages of development or construction. It’s set to be one of Soluna’s larger facilities, with Annie also being Soluna’s first to be powered by solar energy. Its other sites rely on wind or grid power

The naming continues Soluna’s tradition of honouring pioneering women in STEM—this time recognising NASA’s Annie Easley, the African American computer scientist and mathematician who provided critical contributions to the development of NASA's rocket systems and energy technologies.

“Project Annie is a game-changer,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna. “It’s our first project tapping solar energy, and it paves the way for sustainable computing that works in harmony with the sun. We're proud to honour Annie Easley, a computing and energy pioneer, with a project that merges both worlds.”

The company now plans to focus on completing definitive power purchase agreements, land agreements, and planning with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates most of the state’s power grid.

