SoftBank offloads T-Mobile stake in $4.9bn deal to fuel AI and chip strategy

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is set to raise nearly $4.9 billion through an overnight block sale of T-Mobile shares, as the tech conglomerate continues to adjust its portfolio to focus on artificial intelligence and semiconductor infrastructure.

The sale, reported by Bloomberg News, is expected to price 21.5 million T-Mobile shares between $224 and $228 each—a discount of just over 3% from Monday’s closing price of $230.99.

The sale represents approximately 1.9% of T-Mobile’s outstanding shares. Bank of America Corp is managing the transaction, which has not yet been publicly confirmed by SoftBank or T-Mobile.

The move comes as SoftBank returns to profitability for the first time in four years. The company posted a net profit of ¥1.15 trillion ($7.73 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2025, buoyed by strong investment returns from holdings in Alibaba, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom.

Income before taxes stood at ¥1.70 trillion ($11.49 billion), underscoring a sharp turnaround from the previous year’s ¥227.6 billion loss.

With its finances stabilising, SoftBank is now turning its attention to long-term growth opportunities. The company is aggressively investing in AI, committing up to $30 billion to OpenAI, including an initial $8.5 billion tranche through its Vision Fund 2. A key part of this strategy includes backing OpenAI’s Stargate project, a global initiative to deploy gigawatt-scale AI data centers across the U.S. and beyond.

In addition to its AI ambitions, SoftBank recently acquired chipmaker Ampere.

The sale of T-Mobile shares appears to be part of a broader capital reallocation effort.

SoftBank has also announced ¥286.2 billion ($1.9 billion) in share buybacks through April 2025 and has been actively refinancing debt to strengthen its balance sheet.

SoftBank CFO Yoshimitsu Goto told investors the company would leverage its entire ecosystem to “help realise Artificial Super Intelligence and create a better future for everyone.”

RELATED STORIES

Intel eyes memory comeback with SoftBank-backed AI DRAM venture: report