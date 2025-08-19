SoftBank to invest $2bn in Intel
Jasdip Sensi
August 19, 2025 09:55 AM
Intel logo is seen at Intel Corporation's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

SoftBank has invested $2 billion in Intel Corporation as part of a new deal aimed at focusing on developing advanced technology and boosting semiconductor innovation in the United States.

As a result, SoftBank will purchase Intel common stock at $23 per share, however, the deal still needs to meet standard closing conditions.

SoftBank Group chairman and CEO, Masayoshi Son, said: “Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry.


“For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation. This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role.”

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, continued :“We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank, a company that’s at the forefront of so many areas of emerging technology and innovation and shares our commitment to advancing US technology and manufacturing leadership.

“Masa and I have worked closely together for decades, and I appreciate the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment.”

This comes as The Trump administration is reportedly in talks to acquire a stake in Intel, a week after President Donald Trump accused CEO Lip-Bu Tan of having questionable links to China.

However, the report comes as Trump recently claimed on social media that Tan was "highly conflicted", a statement seemingly linked to Tan’s reported investments in firms the US government associates with the Chinese military.

