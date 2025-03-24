SoftBank, SK, Chunghwa, Verizon launch E2A cable

The cable will connect major digital hubs in Asia and North America, with landings in Maruyama (Chiba, Japan), Toucheng (Taiwan), Busan (South Korea), and Morro Bay (California, USA).

The agreement was signed on 21 March in Seoul, with the group choosing Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to build the 12,500 km transpacific fibre optic network, in a bid to improve digital connectivity between Asia and North America.

According to the companies, the E2A cable will feature 12 fibre pairs (FP) with a capacity exceeding 192Tbps, an Open Cable System architecture for scalability and multi-operator connectivity, 18kV power feeding to enhance efficiency and low latency to support next-generation computing and digital services.

The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2028.

SoftBank, VP and head of mobile and network division, technology unit, Teruyuki Oya, said: “We're very pleased to have initiated the project for a new submarine cable connecting East Asia and the United States.

“As we enter an era where AI is being fully implemented, the importance of international submarine cables connecting not only Japan and the United States but also major parts of Asia as arteries of information is increasing.

“SoftBank will advance the development of global, multifaceted, and stable platforms by building infrastructure for the AI era.”

