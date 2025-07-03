SOCAR Fiber and TurkNet join forces to build Turkey's fastest internet highway

Telecom operator TurkNet and network provider SOCAR Fiber have signed a deal to transform the country’s digital backbone.

The deal will plug TurkNet into SOCAR Fiber’s massive 1,850-kilometre express fibre route, an ultra-reliable line that runs parallel to the TANAP natural gas pipeline, stretching from the Georgian to the Greek border.

That route, buried securely along both sides of the pipeline, cuts across key cities like Kars, Erzurum, Sivas, Ankara, Eskişehir, and Bursa.

For SOCAR Fiber, the project is about more than just domestic coverage. “The TANAP corridor isn’t just an energy bridge - it’s a data bridge,” said Kanan Mammadov, general manager of SOCAR Fiber. “With this partnership, we’re boosting Türkiye’s digital backbone and strengthening both national and international data routes. This is a big step for the country’s digital economy.”

“This isn’t just about speed, it’s about building an internet infrastructure designed for modern demands,” said TurkNet CEO Cem Çelebiler.

“With this deal, we’re creating a seamless east-to-west fibre link that strengthens Türkiye’s internet backbone and opens up new international connections.”

One of the biggest outcomes of this partnership is the international potential. By integrating SOCAR Fiber’s route, TurkNet plans to offer cross-border internet services to neighbouring countries including Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece, and Iraq. The company also aims to create a new terrestrial route to the Gulf region, providing a faster and more resilient alternative to the traditional Red Sea cable paths.

There's even a long-term vision for connecting to undersea cables via Türkiye’s Aegean coast turning the country into a key hub for global internet traffic between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Our network is designed for how people actually use the internet today—whether that's streaming, gaming, working remotely, or running data-heavy businesses,” Çelebiler added. “This partnership is another step toward a faster, more connected, and more innovative Türkiye.”

