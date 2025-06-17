SMR stocks skyrocket as Trump backs nuclear tech and AI demand soars

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) has seen its stock rocket 195% since April, while analysts say BWX Technologies (BWXT) is now firmly in buying territory.

This surge comes in the wake of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, stepping down as chairman of Oklo earlier this year, to avoid conflicts of interest.

Altman’s departure was a prelude to even bigger developments. Last month, former President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at reviving and advancing U.S. nuclear energy.

These orders promote the development of modular nuclear technology and highlight the role of nuclear power in meeting the nation’s growing industrial and digital energy needs, including AI infrastructure.

The biggest boost for Oklo came last week when the company announced it had received a Notice of Intent to Award (NOITA) from the Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy), acting on behalf of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The NOITA designates Oklo as the successful bidder to deploy its Aurora powerhouse, a microreactor designed to deliver continuous, off-grid power to remote military installations. The selected location is Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, a critical site for national defence in the Arctic.

Under the anticipated long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Oklo will design, construct, own, and operate the Aurora reactor to supply both electricity and heat to the base.

The project is part of a broader push by the DoD to test and scale microreactors that can operate independently of civilian grids, ensuring mission-critical operations remain powered even during cyberattacks or grid failures.

“This Notice of Intent to Award reflects continued confidence in Oklo’s ability to deliver clean and secure energy solutions for mission-critical infrastructure,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

“We are honoured to support national defence resilience objectives while demonstrating the value of U.S.-pioneered fast reactor technology.”

Meanwhile, BWX Technologies, a more established player in nuclear manufacturing and defence contracting, continues to benefit from its strong ties to government agencies and its role in developing SMR components.

