SK Telecom fined $97m over data breach

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) fined the telecoms giant 134.8 billion won ($97 million) for poor data protection and slow reporting of breaches.

Additionally, it also ordered the company to tighten oversight, pointing to security breaches going back to 2022.

PIPC chairman Ko Haksoo, said: “The company had been in a vulnerable state for quite a long time, with significant weaknesses across the board.

“There were opportunities to identify and address these issues over time, but the company missed those chances and continued to overlook them for a long period. This left the company in a pretty weak and exposed position. The committee members felt a sense of frustration about this.”

This comes as earlier this year, the Ministry of Science and ICT recommended that SK Telecom let customers leave the network without penalties, Bloomberg reported.

“We regret that our position and actions, which were fully explained during the investigation and deliberation, were not reflected in the outcome,” SK Telecom said.

Meanwhile, the company added it will make protecting personal data a top priority in all business areas.

This comes as The South Korean government has ruled that SK Telecom cannot charge penalty fees to its customers who want to switch carriers after the recent hacking incident.

It also announced plans to request a criminal investigation because the company did not follow a data preservation order during the investigation.

