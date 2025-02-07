Singtel's Nxera secures S$643M green loan AI-ready data centre in Singapore

The green loan will be put towards the development and capital expenditure of the facility in Tuas, in the island's western region.

The data centre is set to be operational in 2026 and will provide sustainable digital infrastructure for AI workloads.

Subscribe today for free

The new DC Tuas facility is expected to operate at a Power Usage Effectiveness of below 1.25 at full load, which Singtel and Nxera said would make it one of the most efficient facilities in the market.

The site will also integrate cooling capabilities to support high computing power of more than 30kW per rack, with a chilled water system and water recycling features to ensure maximum water efficiency.

Arthur Lang, chief financial officer of Singtel Group, said: “DC Tuas will feature a green design and build, as well as next-generation liquid cooling systems, making it ideal for meeting the demand from enterprises for high-intensity compute and AI workloads.

“Sustainability is a core part of our data centre business, and we are committed to developing and growing the industry’s most sustainable, next-generation digital assets. This loan will enable us to support Singapore’s digital economy while reducing our carbon footprint in keeping with our net zero goals.”

DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered, HSBC and UOB are financing the loan and have been appointed as green loan coordinators.

RELATED STORIES

Singapore defence agencies tap Singtel 5G for national security boost

Singtel and Ericsson partner to deploy advanced 5G solutions at Tuas Port