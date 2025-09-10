Singtel renews MoU with UTES
Singtel renews MoU with UTES

Jasdip Sensi
September 10, 2025 08:53 AM
Singtel has announced a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Union of Telecoms Employees of Singapore (UTES) under its Company Training Committee (CTC).

As a result, the agreement will focus on AI to drive growth and improve customer experience.

The new MOU builds on past efforts with UTES, including a S$45 million investment in 2019 to strengthen employees’ digital skills under the ACT initiative.

Now, it will focus on accelerating up skills in AI, emerging tech, sustainability and power skills, alongside co-creating learning pathways with a skills first approach, ensuring a future-ready workforce.

Singtel Singtel Group CEO, Yuen Kuan Moon, said: “AI is transforming the way we live and work, and even redefining what jobs will look like in the future. That’s why we’re moving just as fast to prepare our people for this change. This MpU reflects our unwavering commitment to helping everyone at Singtel to learn, grow and thrive in an age of accelerated change.

"To be truly AI-ready, we’re putting skills first, empowering our people to build the critical capabilities they need, with technology as their trusted co-pilot”

Moon added: “By learning how to make the most of AI, our people will be able to seize new opportunities with confidence, make smarter decisions and play a leading role in driving sustainable growth for the business and for themselves."

This comes as in 2022, Singtel also committed S$20 million annually to training and launched Singtel 8George, a learning academy to help staff keep pace with technological change.

The MoU also supports ongoing AI adoption across the company. So far, about 13,000 employees (95% of its Singapore workforce) have completed AI training in areas like generative AI, data analytics and responsible AI use.

