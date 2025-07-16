Singtel, AWS, Microsoft to develop new submarine cable across East Asia

The consortium, chaired by Singtel, also includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, ARTERIA Networks, Chunghwa Telecom, DREAMLINE, Globe Telecom, Telekom Malaysia and Unified National Networks.

As a result, the 8,900 km cable, which is set for completion by 2029, will strengthen digital connectivity in the region and will support demand for more bandwidth across the route.

Singtel chairperson of the Asia United Gateway Cable Management Committee and director, Submarine Cable Planning, Alan Tan, said: “ With the surge in demand for high-speed connectivity and bandwidth needed for AI innovation in the region, the development of resilient, high-capacity digital infrastructure is more important than ever.

“We’ve initiated AUG East to connect the digital hubs of Singapore and Japan, which will strengthen and improve network diversity and reliability along an important route. This investment will play a critical role in advancing digital inclusion and catalysing economic growth across the region."

NEC Corporation, corporate senior vice president Tomonori Uematsu, said: “NEC is honoured to have been selected as a partner for this significant project, which will support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications driven by technological advancements in data centres and artificial intelligence.

“As one of the top companies in the submarine cable business, NEC will ensure the success of this project by leveraging its extensive experience as a supplier based in Asia."

