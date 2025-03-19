Sinch-Verizon partnership expands RCS Business Messaging to US customers
Ben Wodecki
March 19, 2025 11:50 AM
Sinch has strengthened its strategic partnership with Verizon to expand RCS for Business Messaging (RBM) capabilities across the telecom giant's subscriber base.

The collaboration aims to empower US businesses with enhanced customer engagement tools through interactive RCS messaging features.

“Partnering with MNOs like Verizon underscores our commitment to providing expanded reach for RCS with innovative communications solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Lodema Steinbach, VP of product and carrier relations for North America at Sinch.

Sinch’s RCS for Business offers advanced analytics such as read receipts along with enhanced security with the messages coming from a verified sender agent over a secure channel.

Verizon is the latest big-name telco to work with Sinch on RBM messaging after the firm announced plans to bring the service to iOS users on Three UK and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) in January.

Other companies leveraging Sinch’s RCS capabilities include EasyPark, Nespresso, and Google in Singapore.

“With over 15 years of building the best super network and strong partnerships with Google and mobile operators globally, Sinch continues to pave the way for advanced communication solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and enables a better experience for end users,” Steinbach added.

