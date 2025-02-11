Sinch teams with global telco API alliance to boost network security

The partnership will see Sinch expand its Number Verification API offerings to enable businesses to securely connect, authenticate, and engage customers with carrier-grade security and reliability.

Sinch also plans to work with the joint venture firm to streamline developer integration through standardised interfaces like TMF Operate APIs, enabling smoother adoption and interoperability across various communication platforms.

"Our partnership with Aduna is a significant step forward in unlocking the full potential of network APIs," said Sean O'Neal, chief product officer at Sinch. "Together, we are empowering enterprises to strengthen security and streamline critical digital services, such as authentication and identity management. As security demands grow, integrating scalable network capabilities through standard APIs will be vital in staying competitive in the digital economy."

Aduna was launched last September as part of a mammoth team-up of some of the biggest names in telecoms, including Ericsson, Bharti Airtel, and Orange, among others, to offer a global API platform where business could build applications capable of functioning across any network.

Sinch already takes part in the GSMA and Linux Foundation’s CAMARA initiative to standardise network APIs, with its Aduna partnership aiming to enable it to further support use cases like two-factor authentication (2FA), identity verification, and fraud prevention.

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, said: “The collaboration with Sinch as a partner will be a crucial step for the success of Aduna. We are removing significant barriers for developers eager to harness the full potential of mobile networks.

“The planned integration of Sinch's expertise and reach will enable developers across leading platforms to access advanced network capabilities globally via common APIs. Aduna's mission is to accelerate digital transformation across businesses and society, and we are excited to partner with Sinch as we expand the network API ecosystem.”

