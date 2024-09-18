Sinch, Singtel partner to bring RCS messaging to Singapore businesses
Sinch, Singtel partner to bring RCS messaging to Singapore businesses

Ben Wodecki
September 18, 2024 03:25 PM
Person holding a white smartphone

Cloud comms provider is working with Singtel to offer Rich Communication Services (RCS) for businesses in Singapore.

The companies are offering businesses a secure way to communicate with customers using branded messages curated via a platform that provides them with analytics features, such as read receipts.

“Today marks the starting point for making RCS a global, ubiquitous, rich, conversational channel for businesses in Singapore to communicate with their customers and users, on all devices,” said Wendy Johnstone, executive VP for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Sinch.

The RCS messaging standard, developed by the GSMA, is designed to elevate messaging communications across mobile devices. It allows businesses to power advanced messaging services, such as chatbots and interactive notifications.

Traditionally applied to Android devices, Apple brought RCS support to iPhones only this week with the rollout of iOS 18.

Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud platform allows customers to build out their RCS messaging systems through an API and campaign builder that can be integrated with third-party platforms such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Zapier.

"With RCS messaging, enterprises can offer richer and more immersive experiences that integrate seamlessly into consumers' digital lifestyle which helps them to build a stronger relationship with their customers and their brand,” said Terence Lai, VP for digitalization, products and partnerships at Singtel.

“Through this partnership with Sinch, we aim to help businesses in Singapore increase customer satisfaction, foster brand loyalty, and stay ahead in a competitive digital landscape.”

Singtel’s network previously supported Google’s RCS efforts in Singapore.

