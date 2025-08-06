Breaking records, surging demand: Siemens Energy’s data centre boom

The German company, well-known for its sustainable energy strategies, says it has achieved a record order backlog of nearly €136 billion (US$157.93 billion) – crediting the significant demand for electricity driven by new data centres.

As a result, Siemens Energy predicts it will hit the upper end of its revenue target this year, as reported by The Financial Times, having raised its outlook for growth to between 13-15% in April 2025.

“Enormous demand for electricity for data centres in particular are now driving very high demand for our products in the US,” Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, told reporters.

Additionally, 60% of Siemens Energy’s 14 gigawatts (GW) of gas turbine orders to date this year were for data centres. The company continues to face surging demand

He added that 60% of its 14 gigawatts of gas turbine orders in the year to date were for data centres. Given rising demand for data centre services, the company’s shares have risen significantly in recent months.

As AI and cloud computing demand surges worldwide, Siemens Energy is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation. The company operates across the whole energy landscape, from conventional to renewable power, grid technology, storage and electrifying complex industrial processes.

Located in 90 countries, its mission is to support companies and countries with what they need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make energy reliable, affordable and more sustainable

As part of these plans, for example, the company recently partnered with Eaton to provide power and technology to accelerate the delivery of new data centre capacity, hoping to address urgent need in the market by offering reliable energy supplies independent from the grid.

Speaking at the time, Cyrille Brisson, global segment leader, data centres at Eaton, explained: “Our approach of letting customers pick the right balance of energy sources is very flexible and construction to start-up time is swift with options to reduce emissions in both the short and long term.”

RELATED STORIES

Global leaders align on urgency & opportunity in data centre investment

Power, planning and regulation – confronting the data centre energy challenge

Google, Meta, Amazon pledge to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050