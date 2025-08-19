Shortlist announced for 2025 Global Connectivity Awards

The official shortlist for the 2025 Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) has been unveiled, following a record-breaking 418 nominations, marking a significant milestone as the event celebrates over 20 years of industry excellence.

As the digital infrastructure industry prepares for the 21st edition of this prestigious event, the GCAs continue to showcase the rapid innovation and creativity shaping global connectivity.

This year’s ceremony will be held on October 22nd at Indigo at The O2 in London, promising an evening that honours both the rich legacy and dynamic future of the industry.

The 2025 edition is already shaping up to be a landmark year. With a 15% increase in nominations, it's clear the industry is experiencing exceptional growth and innovation.

Head Judge Carl Roberts, partner at Hadaara Consulting, remarked: “The 2025 Global Connectivity Awards have truly showcased the remarkable progress being made across the industry. The innovation and creativity we've seen are a testament to the resilience and forward-thinking nature of companies operating in this space.

Being part of such a dynamic environment is a real honour. Congratulations to all the shortlisted nominees and participants who continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital infrastructure.”

The GCAs’ judging process is designed to be both rigorous and transparent, using a detailed five-point grading system. Submissions are evaluated on how effectively they address key questions, the quality of supporting data and examples, and the clarity of presentation, particularly for video entries submitted within the required time limit.

As anticipation builds for October’s ceremony, the 2025 Global Connectivity Awards are poised to once again set the standard for recognising outstanding achievements across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The full shortlist is below.

INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

Best AI / ML Innovation

afina DMP

CMC Networks

Comarch

EOcean Private Limited

etalytics

Foresight

fu2re

Kistpay Private Limited

Mavenir

NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc

OneAsia Network Limited

RADCOM Ltd

Singtel

TechSee

Telefonica S.A

VOX Solutions

ZTE – AIR RAN with heterogeneous computing

ZTE – Self-adaptive ML feedback

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

GMS

GTS Techlabs

Singtel

UniCom

VOX Solutions

XConnect

Best Anything As A Service Solution (XaaS)

afina Data Monetization Platform

Apolo Cybersecurity

Aquablue

Axiata Digital Labs

Dotgo

EOcean Private Limited

iBASIS

NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc

OneAsia Network Limited

Best Blockchain / Security Innovation

Mplify, Orange Wholesale and Sparkle

Singtel

stc Bahrain

Verizon Communications Inc. - Telecom Billing

Verizon Communications Inc. - ChainSync

Best Cloud Innovation

Angola Cables

Comviva

Console Connect

Epsilon Telecommunications

Monty Mobile

Odine & Turkcell

Orange & Red Hat

OXIO

Rakuten Symphony

Uzbektelecom JSC

Zong, China Mobile Pakistan

Best Data Centre / Edge Service Innovation

BDx Data Centers

China Telecom Global

Chindata Group

e&

Khazna Data Centers

Open Access Data Centres

Sparkle

Uzbektelecom JSC

Wingu Africa

Best Data Service Innovation

Bridge Data Centres

China Mobile Pakistan

Colt Technology Services

Connectbase

Console Connect & Digital Realty

DCConnect Global

Elea Data Centers

Tripcel

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best Mobile / 5G Service Innovation

Ataya.io

China Mobile International

Cyient Limited

du Pay

Freshwave

Hayo

Mobily

Singtel

Singtel, in partnership with Ericsson

ZTE - dual-network integration project

ZTE - 5G- A museum experience project

Best IoT Initiative

1oT

450connect x Comarch

China Mobile International

China Telecom Global

Console Connect

emnify

Hayo

Murata Electronics

Sensorise Smart Solutions Private Limited

Singtel

stc

Best Network Technology & Software Development

CBC Tech

CommandLink

DCConnect Global

Epsilon Telecommunications

Orchest Technologies

RtBrick

Singtel

TechNarts

Telefonica S.A

Uzbektelecom JSC

Wind River

ZIRA Group

Best Subsea Innovation

center3

Ciena

EllaLink

Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily)

Sparkle

Starboard Maritime Intelligence

SUBCO

Telecom Egypt

Telstra International

Best Voice or SMS Service Innovation

BTS

B'yond Platforms Pte. Ltd

EOcean Private Limited

PCCW Global

Qoolize

Telefónica Global Solutions

Telin

TransUnion

Vodafone Idea Ltd

Innovation Disruptor of the Year

Bankai Group

BTS

Colt Technology Services

DCConnect Global

Elea Data Centers

GMS

Henox IT and Datacenters

iOPEX Technologies

Lightstorm

Orange Wholesale

Orchest Technologies

Sparkle

TechSee

Vcinity

Vertiv & Polar

Best Hardware Innovation

Alpha Wireless

Nokia

ZTE

GLOBAL & REGIONAL

Best African Connectivity Provider

Angola Cables

Bayobab

CMC Networks

Globe Teleservices

LANCK Telecom

WIOCC

Workonline Communications

Best Asia-Pacific Connectivity Provider

CBC Tech

China Mobile International

Colt Technology Services

Epsilon Telecommunications

Globe Teleservices

IX Telecom

Kacific Broadband Satellites

NTT DATA

PCCW Global

TM Global

Zenlayer

Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider

Kolibric

Neterra

Telekom Srbija Group

Best Latin American / Caribbean Connectivity Provider

C3ntro Telecom

Cirion Technologies

GLOBAL FIBER

Identidad

KIO Data Centers

LANCK Telecom

Liberty Networks

Orchest Technologies

Sparkle

Ufinet

Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider

center3

du Wholesale

e&

Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

LANCK Telecom

Mobily

SBTS

stc

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best North American Connectivity Provider

AT&T Business

GTI Corporation dba GTI Telecom

NTT DATA

PomeGran

Verizon Partner Solutions

Windstream Wholesale

Zayo

Best Pan-European Connectivity Provider

Colt Technology Services

NTT DATA

RETN

T Wholesale

Best Data Centre Provider

BDx Data Centers

center3

Cirion Technologies

DayOne Data Centers

EdgeConneX

Elea Data Centers

Green Mountain

Khazna Data Centers

Nxera

Vertiv

ValorC3 Data Centers

Best Global Connectivity Provider – Voice

Bankai Group

BTS

e&

iBASIS

Identidad

Telefónica Global Solutions

Best Global Connectivity Provider – Data

Airtel Business

Colt Technology Services

GNX

Neterra

NTT DATA

Orange Wholesale

Sparkle

T Wholesale

Telecom Egypt

Best Internet Exchange Provider

DE-CIX

e&

NetIX

Best Alternative Network Provider

FLAG

Glo Fiber Business

IX Telecom

Best Satellite Operator

Orange Wholesale

Singtel

Telefonica Global Solutions

Best Subsea Operator

center3

EllaLink

Liberty Networks

Sparkle

Telecom Egypt

Telin

SALES & MARKETING

Best Marketing and/or Social Media Campaign

Airtel Business

atNorth

du

FLAG

KIO Data Centers

Liberty Networks

Mobily

RETN

SMSCloud Hub LLC

TurkNet

Zong 4G - CMPak Ltd - Monthly Pro Max Campaign

Zong 4G - CMPak Ltd - MY5 Campaign

Best Marketing Team

BTS

Elea Data Centers

RETN

Telecom Egypt

WIOCC Group

Best Sales Team

BTS

center3

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

Liberty Networks

Mobily KSA

SMSCloud Hub LLC

stc

TelQ

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Project of the Year – Subsea, Terrestrial, Satellite and/or Wireless

C3ntro Telecom

Open Access Metro

Telstra International

Trans Americas Fiber System

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Colt Technology Services

KIO Data Centers

Liberty Caribbean

N(N)LE Open Net

Rising Star

Winner to be announced on the night

Best Strategic Acquisition

Bankai Group

center3

Colt Technology Services

Nokia

Ufinet

XConnect

Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year

Elea Data Centers

GreenScale

Mobily

Neos Networks

Novva Data Centers

stc

Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award

Winner to be announced on night

Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Private Ltd

Beyon

Colt Technology Services

Iron Mountain Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

Poa Internet

PROJECT ISIZWE

SDEA

SIEMON

Telecom Egypt - WE

Telin

TXO Group

ZTE Corporation

GLF Chair Award

Winner to be announced on the night!

To attend the Global Connectivity Awards click here.