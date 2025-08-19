Shortlist announced for 2025 Global Connectivity Awards
Celebrating over two decades of excellence in connectivity and digital infrastructure
The official shortlist for the 2025 Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) has been unveiled, following a record-breaking 418 nominations, marking a significant milestone as the event celebrates over 20 years of industry excellence.
As the digital infrastructure industry prepares for the 21st edition of this prestigious event, the GCAs continue to showcase the rapid innovation and creativity shaping global connectivity.
This year’s ceremony will be held on October 22nd at Indigo at The O2 in London, promising an evening that honours both the rich legacy and dynamic future of the industry.
The 2025 edition is already shaping up to be a landmark year. With a 15% increase in nominations, it's clear the industry is experiencing exceptional growth and innovation.
Head Judge Carl Roberts, partner at Hadaara Consulting, remarked: “The 2025 Global Connectivity Awards have truly showcased the remarkable progress being made across the industry. The innovation and creativity we've seen are a testament to the resilience and forward-thinking nature of companies operating in this space.
Being part of such a dynamic environment is a real honour. Congratulations to all the shortlisted nominees and participants who continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital infrastructure.”
The GCAs’ judging process is designed to be both rigorous and transparent, using a detailed five-point grading system. Submissions are evaluated on how effectively they address key questions, the quality of supporting data and examples, and the clarity of presentation, particularly for video entries submitted within the required time limit.
As anticipation builds for October’s ceremony, the 2025 Global Connectivity Awards are poised to once again set the standard for recognising outstanding achievements across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.
The full shortlist is below.
INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY
Best AI / ML Innovation
afina DMP
CMC Networks
Comarch
EOcean Private Limited
etalytics
Foresight
fu2re
Kistpay Private Limited
Mavenir
NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc
OneAsia Network Limited
RADCOM Ltd
Singtel
TechSee
Telefonica S.A
VOX Solutions
ZTE – AIR RAN with heterogeneous computing
ZTE – Self-adaptive ML feedback
Best Anti-Fraud Innovation
GMS
GTS Techlabs
Singtel
UniCom
VOX Solutions
XConnect
Best Anything As A Service Solution (XaaS)
afina Data Monetization Platform
Apolo Cybersecurity
Aquablue
Axiata Digital Labs
Dotgo
EOcean Private Limited
iBASIS
NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc
OneAsia Network Limited
Best Blockchain / Security Innovation
Mplify, Orange Wholesale and Sparkle
Singtel
stc Bahrain
Verizon Communications Inc. - Telecom Billing
Verizon Communications Inc. - ChainSync
Best Cloud Innovation
Angola Cables
Comviva
Console Connect
Epsilon Telecommunications
Monty Mobile
Odine & Turkcell
Orange & Red Hat
OXIO
Rakuten Symphony
Uzbektelecom JSC
Zong, China Mobile Pakistan
Best Data Centre / Edge Service Innovation
BDx Data Centers
China Telecom Global
Chindata Group
e&
Khazna Data Centers
Open Access Data Centres
Sparkle
Uzbektelecom JSC
Wingu Africa
Best Data Service Innovation
Bridge Data Centres
China Mobile Pakistan
Colt Technology Services
Connectbase
Console Connect & Digital Realty
DCConnect Global
Elea Data Centers
Tripcel
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
Best Mobile / 5G Service Innovation
Ataya.io
China Mobile International
Cyient Limited
du Pay
Freshwave
Hayo
Mobily
Singtel
Singtel, in partnership with Ericsson
ZTE - dual-network integration project
ZTE - 5G- A museum experience project
Best IoT Initiative
1oT
450connect x Comarch
China Mobile International
China Telecom Global
Console Connect
emnify
Hayo
Murata Electronics
Sensorise Smart Solutions Private Limited
Singtel
stc
Best Network Technology & Software Development
CBC Tech
CommandLink
DCConnect Global
Epsilon Telecommunications
Orchest Technologies
RtBrick
Singtel
TechNarts
Telefonica S.A
Uzbektelecom JSC
Wind River
ZIRA Group
Best Subsea Innovation
center3
Ciena
EllaLink
Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily)
Sparkle
Starboard Maritime Intelligence
SUBCO
Telecom Egypt
Telstra International
Best Voice or SMS Service Innovation
BTS
B'yond Platforms Pte. Ltd
EOcean Private Limited
PCCW Global
Qoolize
Telefónica Global Solutions
Telin
TransUnion
Vodafone Idea Ltd
Innovation Disruptor of the Year
Bankai Group
BTS
Colt Technology Services
DCConnect Global
Elea Data Centers
GMS
Henox IT and Datacenters
iOPEX Technologies
Lightstorm
Orange Wholesale
Orchest Technologies
Sparkle
TechSee
Vcinity
Vertiv & Polar
Best Hardware Innovation
Alpha Wireless
Nokia
ZTE
GLOBAL & REGIONAL
Best African Connectivity Provider
Angola Cables
Bayobab
CMC Networks
Globe Teleservices
LANCK Telecom
WIOCC
Workonline Communications
Best Asia-Pacific Connectivity Provider
CBC Tech
China Mobile International
Colt Technology Services
Epsilon Telecommunications
Globe Teleservices
IX Telecom
Kacific Broadband Satellites
NTT DATA
PCCW Global
TM Global
Zenlayer
Best Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider
Kolibric
Neterra
Telekom Srbija Group
Best Latin American / Caribbean Connectivity Provider
C3ntro Telecom
Cirion Technologies
GLOBAL FIBER
Identidad
KIO Data Centers
LANCK Telecom
Liberty Networks
Orchest Technologies
Sparkle
Ufinet
Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider
center3
du Wholesale
e&
Etihad Salam Telecom Company
Kalaam Carrier Solutions
LANCK Telecom
Mobily
SBTS
stc
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
Best North American Connectivity Provider
AT&T Business
GTI Corporation dba GTI Telecom
NTT DATA
PomeGran
Verizon Partner Solutions
Windstream Wholesale
Zayo
Best Pan-European Connectivity Provider
Colt Technology Services
NTT DATA
RETN
T Wholesale
Best Data Centre Provider
BDx Data Centers
center3
Cirion Technologies
DayOne Data Centers
EdgeConneX
Elea Data Centers
Green Mountain
Khazna Data Centers
Nxera
Vertiv
ValorC3 Data Centers
Best Global Connectivity Provider – Voice
Bankai Group
BTS
e&
iBASIS
Identidad
Telefónica Global Solutions
Best Global Connectivity Provider – Data
Airtel Business
Colt Technology Services
GNX
Neterra
NTT DATA
Orange Wholesale
Sparkle
T Wholesale
Telecom Egypt
Best Internet Exchange Provider
DE-CIX
e&
NetIX
Best Alternative Network Provider
FLAG
Glo Fiber Business
IX Telecom
Best Satellite Operator
Orange Wholesale
Singtel
Telefonica Global Solutions
Best Subsea Operator
center3
EllaLink
Liberty Networks
Sparkle
Telecom Egypt
Telin
SALES & MARKETING
Best Marketing and/or Social Media Campaign
Airtel Business
atNorth
du
FLAG
KIO Data Centers
Liberty Networks
Mobily
RETN
SMSCloud Hub LLC
TurkNet
Zong 4G - CMPak Ltd - Monthly Pro Max Campaign
Zong 4G - CMPak Ltd - MY5 Campaign
Best Marketing Team
BTS
Elea Data Centers
RETN
Telecom Egypt
WIOCC Group
Best Sales Team
BTS
center3
Kalaam Carrier Solutions
Liberty Networks
Mobily KSA
SMSCloud Hub LLC
stc
TelQ
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Project of the Year – Subsea, Terrestrial, Satellite and/or Wireless
C3ntro Telecom
Open Access Metro
Telstra International
Trans Americas Fiber System
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Colt Technology Services
KIO Data Centers
Liberty Caribbean
N(N)LE Open Net
Rising Star
Winner to be announced on the night
Best Strategic Acquisition
Bankai Group
center3
Colt Technology Services
Nokia
Ufinet
XConnect
Digital Infrastructure Investment Deal of the Year
Elea Data Centers
GreenScale
Mobily
Neos Networks
Novva Data Centers
stc
Brynn Fowler Agent of Change Award
Winner to be announced on night
Best Sustainability & Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative
Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Private Ltd
Beyon
Colt Technology Services
Iron Mountain Data Centers
Novva Data Centers
Poa Internet
PROJECT ISIZWE
SDEA
SIEMON
Telecom Egypt - WE
Telin
TXO Group
ZTE Corporation
GLF Chair Award
Winner to be announced on the night!
