SES names Elisabeth Pataki as new CFO

Pataki will succeed Sandeep Jalan, who has served as CFO since May 2020 and will depart on 31 July 2025 after a transition period.

“I would like to thank Sandeep for his steadfast leadership over the last five years where he has driven continuous execution improvement and transformation while strengthening the company’s balance sheet with a competitive cost of capital and delivering healthy cash returns to shareholders,” SES CEO, Adel Al-Saleh, said.

“We are pleased to welcome Lisa as our new CFO. Lisa has extensive experience in the aerospace and defence ecosystem and has completed several successful M&A finance integrations.

“Moreover, her ability to develop financial strategies that prioritise operational focus, efficiency, and profitable investments will strengthen SES's leadership team, helping SES achieve our mission of being a leading satellite player.”

Pataki has over 20 years of experience in financial leadership within the aerospace and defence sector, having previously held senior roles at Aerojet Rocketdyne, Comet Group and RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies).

Commenting on her appointment, the new incoming CFO, said: “I look forward to stepping into this new position and working with everyone at SES to jointly deliver an exciting future for the years to come.”

