SES cleared to acquire Intelsat in $3.1bn deal

The deal, which was first announced on 30 April 2024, stated that SES will acquire Intelsat for a cash consideration of $3.1 billion (€2.8 billion).

At the time, the transaction was subject to various regulatory reviews and other customary closing conditions, all of which have now been approved.

With the final few approvals, SES confirmed it plans to officially close the transaction later this week, as it seeks to expand its global reach and strengthen its position in the satellite communications market.

According to a statement by the company, the move is expected to strengthen its portfolio and services to both commercial and government clients globally.

The announcement follows the collapse of an earlier proposed merger between the two satellite operators in June 2023. At the time, SES sources told Bloomberg that Intelsat had withdrawn from the negotiations.

