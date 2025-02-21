11,000 Scottish homes & businesses to receive ultra-fast broadband

The UK and Scottish Governments have announced a major initiative to enhance broadband connectivity in rural Scotland, marking the first Project Gigabit contract aimed at delivering high-speed internet access to some of the most remote areas.

A £26 million contract under Project Gigabit has been awarded to independent Scottish provider GoFibre by the Scottish Government. This investment targets areas unlikely to receive commercial broadband upgrades due to their geographical challenges.

Subscribe today for free

Capacity reported last month over 131,000 homes and businesses across rural and remote areas in the UK would receive gigabit-speed broadband, thanks to the £289 million UK Government’s Project Gigabit scheme.

Approximately 11,000 homes and businesses in the Scottish Borders and East Lothian will be the first to receive gigabit-capable broadband as part of this rollout, with additional contracts expected later this year.

The initiative aligns with the UK Government’s Plan for Change, which seeks to drive economic growth and improve living standards nationwide.

The areas set to benefit include Athelstaneford and Innerwick in East Lothian, as well as St Abbs, Broughton, and Ettrickbridge in the Scottish Borders.

Chris Bryant, UK government minister for telecoms and data commented: “As technological advancements race ahead and revolutionise our day-to-day lives, we cannot afford to leave anyone behind.

"This UK Government-funded gigabit investment will not only bring thousands of people the fastest broadband networks on the market but also support our mission to boost economic growth and improve living standards across the whole country under the PM’s Plan for Change.”

Richard Lochhead, Scottish government business minister, added: “Reliable internet connectivity is a vital part of everyday life – allowing people to work flexibly, engage in education, and stay connected with loved ones.

"Expanding upon the achievements of the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband and Reaching 100% programmes, we will deliver Project Gigabit in Scotland to provide resilient connections that meet the needs of people and businesses now and into the future.”

One of the key beneficiaries of high-speed broadband is Melrose Rugby Club, a leading amateur club in the Scottish Borders. With a full-fibre connection from GoFibre, the club successfully live-streamed its annual Melrose Sevens tournament to global audiences.

Malcolm Changleng, director of Melrose Rugby Club, emphasised the impact of improved broadband: “Getting full-fibre connection has been a game changer for our club. As well as the 10,000 fans attending in person, we had around 60,000 people watching online.

"Many Borderers living abroad connect back home through the Melrose Sevens, and we are proud to bring them a taste of the Borders every year.”

Project Gigabit is expected to support the UK Government’s broader economic goals, creating and sustaining thousands of high-paid, high-skilled jobs while fostering digital innovation across various industries.

Reliable broadband will also improve access to essential services, including virtual healthcare appointments, online education, and social connectivity for elderly residents.

GoFibre, a Scottish telecommunications provider, has played a vital role in expanding broadband access across the country. Neil Conaghan, CEO of GoFibre, stated:

“As a company born in the Borders, GoFibre is proud to be the delivery partner for the first Project Gigabit contract in Scotland. This marks a step-change in our ambition as a major Scottish telecommunications provider.

"We are committed to delivering much-needed broadband to rural areas ahead of schedule, ensuring people in the Borders and East Lothian benefit from world-class connectivity.”

RELATED STORIES

UK Gov injects £800m to boost broadband in 300,000 rural homes

UK to invest £3m in hybrid satellite projects to boost rural island connectivity