Schneider Electric, Start Campus debut new AI-ready data centre at Sines, Portugal
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Schneider Electric, Start Campus debut new AI-ready data centre at Sines, Portugal

Ben Wodecki
May 09, 2025 10:08 AM
SIN01, a new large-scale data centre facility in Portugal

Schneider Electric and Start Campus have partnered to launch SIN01, a new large-scale data centre facility in Portugal.

Operational since the end of 2024, SIN01 marks the first phase of Start Campus' ambitious 1.2-gigawatt (GW) data centre campus near the coastal city of Sines.

The facility employs Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure technology suite to deliver sustainable operations tailored for AI, cloud, and GPU-intensive computing workloads.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Built on repurposed industrial land near a former power station, SIN01 employs Schneider Electric solutions, including Galaxy VX UPS systems, greenhouse gas-free switchgear, and intelligent electrical distribution systems with thermal monitoring.

Real-time monitoring and operational efficiencies are managed via EcoStruxure software solutions, supported by remote monitoring, asset management, and around-the-clock on-site maintenance.

Schneider Electric also supported Start Campus in developing its renewable energy procurement strategy, aligning with sustainability targets across the project's construction and operational phases.

“SIN01 sets new standards for sustainable and resilient data centre infrastructure, enabling accelerated computing capabilities vital for cloud and AI workloads,” said Pablo Ruiz Escribano, SVP for the secure power and data centre business at Schneider Electric Europe.

Datacloud Global Congress2025 600x74.jpg

The Sines site provides direct access to high-capacity international fibre networks, connecting North America, Africa, and Latin America to Europe.

The launch of the site comes after Start Campus pledged an €8.5 billion investment to ensure future expansions are sustainably powered. The firm said its initiative is expected to generate up to 1,200 direct and 9,000 indirect jobs over its lifecycle.

“Our partnership with Schneider Electric integrates world-class energy technology and real-time visibility across our infrastructure, essential for managing power efficiently and sustainably at scale,” said Robert Dunn, CEO of Start Campus.

RELATED STORIES

Schneider Electric & Digital Realty unveil first carrier-neutral data centre in Crete

Schneider Electric’s Alison Matte on improving business performance and sustainability

Schneider Electric, ETAP launch digital twin tool for AI data centres

Topics

NewsStart Campusdata centreData CentresESG
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe