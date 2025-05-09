Schneider Electric, Start Campus debut new AI-ready data centre at Sines, Portugal

Operational since the end of 2024, SIN01 marks the first phase of Start Campus' ambitious 1.2-gigawatt (GW) data centre campus near the coastal city of Sines.

The facility employs Schneider Electric 's EcoStruxure technology suite to deliver sustainable operations tailored for AI, cloud, and GPU-intensive computing workloads.

Built on repurposed industrial land near a former power station, SIN01 employs Schneider Electric solutions, including Galaxy VX UPS systems, greenhouse gas-free switchgear, and intelligent electrical distribution systems with thermal monitoring.

Real-time monitoring and operational efficiencies are managed via EcoStruxure software solutions, supported by remote monitoring, asset management, and around-the-clock on-site maintenance.

Schneider Electric also supported Start Campus in developing its renewable energy procurement strategy, aligning with sustainability targets across the project's construction and operational phases.

“SIN01 sets new standards for sustainable and resilient data centre infrastructure, enabling accelerated computing capabilities vital for cloud and AI workloads,” said Pablo Ruiz Escribano, SVP for the secure power and data centre business at Schneider Electric Europe.

The Sines site provides direct access to high-capacity international fibre networks, connecting North America, Africa, and Latin America to Europe.

The launch of the site comes after Start Campus pledged an €8.5 billion investment to ensure future expansions are sustainably powered. The firm said its initiative is expected to generate up to 1,200 direct and 9,000 indirect jobs over its lifecycle.

“Our partnership with Schneider Electric integrates world-class energy technology and real-time visibility across our infrastructure, essential for managing power efficiently and sustainably at scale,” said Robert Dunn, CEO of Start Campus.

