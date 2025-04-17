Schneider Electric boosts data centre efficiency with new service
Jasdip Sensi
April 17, 2025 10:41 AM
Schneider Electric has launched a new consulting service aimed at helping data centre and IT professionals optimise performance.

The service named EcoConsult for Data Centers is designed to focus on strengthening uptime, cutting total cost of ownership and supporting sustainability efforts.

The service also helps extend infrastructure lifespan, lower total ownership costs and ensure continuous availability, the company stated. Meanwhile, it also identifies risks and inefficiencies, delivering actionable guidance for upgrading and maintaining data centre operations.

Schneider Electric senior vice president of services, Jerome Soltani, said: “In today’s fast-paced digital environment, maintaining peak uptime while minimising costs and extending the life of critical infrastructure is paramount.

“EcoConsult for Data Centers offers a comprehensive approach to achieving these goals by providing the tools and insights needed to tackle their unique challenges, such as aging infrastructure.

“Bringing this new level of expertise and innovation to market represents a significant step forward in our commitment to data centre managers, empowering them to meet their operational goals with confidence.”

Topics

NewsData CentresInvestment & FinanceInfrastructure and Networks
Jasdip Sensi
