Schneider Electric & Compass Datacenters cut costs with AI-powered maintenance
Jasdip Sensi
March 12, 2025 09:59 AM
Schneider Electric has partnered with Compass Datacenters to use artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the data centre facility lifecycle.

As a result, the partnership aims to maximise uptime and drive significant cost reductions across design, build, operation, maintenance and decommissioning phases.

This partnership also enhances reliability and speed-to-market, allowing end-user customers to scale their operations efficiently, the company said.

The move comes as Compass Datacentres has transitioned from a traditional calendar-based maintenance approach to a predictive, condition-based model utilising AI and advanced analytics.

As a result, the shift has resulted in a 40% reduction in manual, on-site maintenance interventions and a 20% decrease in operational expenses (OPEX).

These efficiencies are achieved by integrating factory-pre-commissioned sensors and gateway technologies, which connect to Schneider Electric’s IoT-driven advanced analytics platform.

This system is monitored 24/7 by the Connected Service Hub, reducing the need for intrusive on-site maintenance, the data centre giant stated.

Schneider Electric, EVP of secure power and data centres and global services business, Pankaj Sharma, said: “Schneider Electric has long been committed to transforming industries through the power of collaboration and it’s clear that Compass Datacenters shares this same mindset.

With the unique growth of data centres, one of the key challenges facing operators is the lack of skilled talent. To address this, the industry must change the way they manage electrical and cooling assets by adopting proactive asset management at-scale.

“Through our collaboration with Compass we are proving that dynamic analysis for multiple technology systems can deliver exceptional value and ROI.”

Compass Datacenters, CEO, Chris Crosby, added: “We are extremely grateful for the unwavering support and unparalleled expertise that Schneider Electric has already provided in supplying us with prefabricated data centre power rooms.

“Our collaborative efforts will allow us to meet the increasing demands from our customers to deliver cutting-edge data centre solutions in an innovative manner.”

Topics

NewsData CentresSatelliteServices
