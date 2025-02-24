Scale AI to develop AI tools for Qatar in new deal
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Scale AI to develop AI tools for Qatar in new deal

Jasdip Sensi
February 24, 2025 02:14 PM
Qatar- CM.png

Scale AI has signed a five-year agreement with Qatar’s government to introduce AI-powered tools and training, aiming to enhance government services.

According to Reuters, the deal will enable the government to integrate tools such as predictive analytics, automation and advanced data analysis to improve efficiency.

Scale AI global head of growth, Trevor Thompson, said: “(This deal) can be a blueprint for other governments around the world, and it allows us to really commit in a way that I think could drive impact even faster.”

Scale AI will explore more than 50 potential applications of AI for Qatar’s government, the statement added, however, Thompson did not disclose the financial details of the agreement.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Founded in 2016, Scale AI specialises in providing data to train AI models, including tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The company also assists clients Microsoft, OpenAI and Cohere, in developing and refining data sets

RELATED STORIES

Is the Middle East AI-ready?

The Middle East: the new hub for global subsea connectivity

Capacity Middle East at 20: Two decades of shaping global connectivity

Topics

NewsServicesAI ML
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe