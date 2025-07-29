Scala Data Centers taps Chile for sustainable infrastructure push

The secured US$254 million in long-term funding will be strategically allocated to accelerate the construction of three hyperscale data centres, in addition to the Nova Lampa substation in Chile.

Scala Data Centers says this move is to reinforce its commitment to positioning the country as a critical hub for sustainable digital infrastructure in the region – particularly as data centre interest booms across the Latin American (LATAM) region.

The total financing package reaches $328 million. As one of the leading platforms for sustainable digital infrastructure serving the hyperscale market, Scala Data Centers hopes to reinforce its ability to structure complex, multi-layered financial solutions.

“This transaction marks a strategic evolution in how we fund and scale digital infrastructure in the region. It’s more than a financing deal, it’s a signal to the market that Scala delivers excellence with transparency, and sustainability,” shares Clayton Malheiros, CFO of Scala Data Centers.

“We've successfully built a robust, green structure capable of supporting long-term growth, while maintaining cost efficiency and high operational standards.”

Aligning with Scala Data Center’s commitment to ESG, the new sites in Chile will operate with 100% certified renewable energy, zero-waste water and best-in-class energy efficiency metrics. The company says this will comply with local RCA requirements, which includes hiring local people and creating community engagement programmes to support economic development within the regions it operates.

This project also includes the expansion of Scala Data Center’s footprint across its Curauma, Lampa and Huechuraba 2 sites, alongside the construction of the Nova Lampa substation – which the company says is critical to ensuring reliable renewable energy delivery.

With 23 megawatts (MW) of contracted IT capacity and additional 30MW already contractually reserved for significant, Scala Data Centers hopes the deal will provide strategic flexibility and financial scalability. It also aims to set a strong precedent for growth in other LATAM markets.

Construction of these facilities is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, with the new infrastructure expected to help elevate Chile’s position as a strategic digital gateway between LATAM and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

This is particularly important as AI workloads and cloud services fall under even greater demand worldwide.

Scala Data Centers has committed itself to advancing its regional expansion strategy, alongside high-impact green growth. Already, the company has issued more than $803 million in green debentures in Brazil, one of the largest cumulative volumes of ESG-linked bonds in the LATAM data centre sector.

Its achievements have already garnered international recognition, with the project in Chile having been awarded Digital Infrastructure Deal of the Year – Latin America by IJGlobal at its annual awards ceremony in New York, signalling its commitment to impact.

The news in Chile comes shortly after Scala Data Centers received energy approval to build a 4.75GW campus in Eldorado do Sul in Brazil.

Announced in May 2025, the company shared that it promises to create 3,000 jobs and meet AI workloads, as part of the Scala Al City campus project.

