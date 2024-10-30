SBA Communications acquires 7,000 telecom towers from Millicom
SBA Communications has announced the acquisition of 7,000 telecom towers from Millicom for a reported $975 million, in a major move that strengthens its presence in Central America.
This deal solidifies SBA’s strategy of expanding its global footprint and diversifying its portfolio, with a particular focus on high-growth international markets.
The transaction is set to have a significant impact on the region, with long-term implications for the telecommunications infrastructure in countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. TowerXchange takes a look at the deal.