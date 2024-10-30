SBA Communications acquires 7,000 telecom towers from Millicom
SBA Communications acquires 7,000 telecom towers from Millicom

Capacity Team
October 30, 2024 10:11 AM
In a major move that strengthens its presence in Central America, SBA Communications has announced the acquisition of 7,000 telecom towers from Millicom

SBA Communications has announced the acquisition of 7,000 telecom towers from Millicom for a reported $975 million, in a major move that strengthens its presence in Central America.

This deal solidifies SBA’s strategy of expanding its global footprint and diversifying its portfolio, with a particular focus on high-growth international markets.

The transaction is set to have a significant impact on the region, with long-term implications for the telecommunications infrastructure in countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. TowerXchange takes a look at the deal.

Capacity Team
