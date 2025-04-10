Data: Saudi Arabia ranks first in female representation in AI

The AI Index Report 2025 by Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), revealed based on the female-to-male ratio in the AI workforce and highlights the region's ongoing efforts to boost women’s participation and leadership in technology.

Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern country also ranked third globally in AI job growth for last year and fourth in the number of leading AI models, respectively.

These accomplishments are driven by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which is leading the country’s efforts to build national capabilities, strengthen digital infrastructure and promote AI adoption across key sectors.

The report lists the country among only seven countries that have developed advanced AI models, alongside the United States, China, France, Canada and Korea.

However, in talent attraction, Saudi Arabia ranked eighth, the research revealed.

The ranking also aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, supported by advanced training and professional development programs.

