The future of satellite growth in Africa: Driven by collaboration or competition?

At the ITW Africa panel session: “Charting the Course of Satellite Growth in Africa: Opportunities and Challenges”, stakeholders from across the ecosystem come together to examine the future of satellite connectivity in Africa, from strategy and spectrum to business models and public-private collaboration.

The panellists: Yves Nahas, partner at Live Telco and Bradley Shaw, vice president MEA at Lynk Global, spoke candidly with Capacity Media ahead of the session, outlining the enormous potential satellite brings to the region, while also offering sobering assessments of the regulatory and structural changes still required to make that potential a reality.

At the heart of the conversation is a fundamental shift: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity are no longer theoretical, they are operational, increasingly affordable, and gaining traction among African governments, MNOs and end-users alike.

A game changer hidden in plain sight

According to Nahas, one of the most underestimated opportunities in Africa’s connectivity landscape lies in the adoption of LEO satellite services, particularly in markets where terrestrial infrastructure remains sparse or non-existent.

“While Europe enjoys fibre penetration rates between 60% and 80%, supported by robust rural connectivity policies, Africa remains below 10%, with limited frameworks for rural deployment,” said Nahas.

“This creates a compelling opportunity for LEO operators to serve the remaining 90% of the underserved or unconnected population.”

But this is not simply about access to internet. As he explains, LEO should be viewed through the lens of strategic infrastructure, critical to public services, enterprise resilience, cloud access, and even national security. “LEO is not just a connectivity solution, it can serve as a national digital backbone.”

With Africa's young population, increasingly tech-savvy markets, and growing governmental support, LEO players may find themselves not only serving African customers but anchoring key operational functions on the continent. “Africa could become a strategic hub for global satellite-driven innovation,” he added.

Speed vs caution: The regulatory tipping point

However, satellite growth in Africa is unlikely to scale without urgent reform in regulatory and spectrum frameworks. Both Nahas and Shaw stressed that time is running out for African regulators to position themselves effectively.

“The LEO race is speed-sensitive,” Nahas warned. “These networks are already operational and need rapid deployment to monetise their satellite fleets. African regulators now have a unique window of leverage, but this advantage will fade.”

Nahas outlined a series of reforms he believes are crucial, including mandating in-country teleports and gateways to preserve sovereignty and ensure low-latency routing; enabling local legal entities and payment mechanisms in local currencies; and creating inclusive wholesale and reseller models to enable local ISPs, MNOs and tech start-ups to participate in last-mile delivery.

He also called for governments to support R&D initiatives, including partnerships with universities and innovation hubs to upskill the next generation of satellite engineers and developers.

“Without a holistic framework, Africa risks becoming just another market to be served, rather than a co-creator of next-generation connectivity,” Nahas warned.

The D2D disruption: Breaking or bridging the telco model?

Few developments in the satellite space have generated as much buzz, or concern, as the rise of direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services, a model Lynk Global has pioneered. Rather than building new infrastructure or requiring specialised handsets, D2D allows standard mobile devices to connect directly to LEO satellites.

“D2D satellite services present a transformative solution for rural Africa,” said Shaw. “The ability to connect existing mobile devices directly to satellites bypasses the need for expensive and often impractical terrestrial infrastructure.”

By adopting a wholesale, network-as-a-service model, Lynk provides infrastructure for MNOs to extend their coverage into unserved and underserved areas. “We’re not trying to replace the MNO,” Shaw explained. “We provide the towers in space, and they continue to manage their customer base, pricing, services, everything.”

This model has already seen traction. Lynk’s partnership with MTN in South Africa is among several that leverage the MNOs’ existing subscriber bases, branding and customer relationships to deliver seamless, satellite-enabled coverage in rural zones.

Nahas, however, expressed concern that many telcos still see D2D and LEO more broadly, as peripheral to their core operations. “Most are not adapting quickly enough,” he said. “D2D is the future of seamless global connectivity. LEO operators are building ecosystems that go beyond access: they include cloud, applications, servers, payments, everything. It’s an end-to-end digital model.”

He urged operators to reinvent themselves. “Historically, telcos succeeded through innovation, adaptability and bold execution. Today, many are acting defensively. They must take more risks, enable smaller players, invest in skills and refocus on innovation as a strategic driver.”

Public–private playbooks: What works?

One key area where satellite success stories have emerged is in public–private collaboration. Nahas pointed to Starlink as a standout model, particularly where national governments act as anchor tenants for satellite bandwidth used in education, public health and emergency response.

“This dual-impact model is highly replicable in Africa, especially in countries that offer quick licensing, local partnerships and infrastructure integration,” he noted.

Another example is the Eutelsat/OneWeb merger, which has benefited from European Union backing and a layered orbit strategy. Nahas argued that similar models can thrive in Africa, provided governments are willing to engage strategically. His suggestions included offering landing rights and spectrum access in exchange for rural coverage obligations, skills development, and the creation of local teleport hubs serving multiple countries.

Meanwhile, Shaw believes MNO–satellite partnerships are now the new normal. “It’s about collaboration to bridge the digital divide, not competition,” he said. “Our model allows MNOs to grow their coverage, reduce infrastructure costs, and tap into new revenue from rural users—all while using the devices customers already own.”

Looking ahead: Hybrid connectivity is Africa’s future

If there’s one conclusion to draw from this conversation, it’s that Africa’s connectivity future will not be satellite-only, but it won’t be terrestrial-only either. The winning model will be hybrid.

“Trying to block or slow down LEO adoption is like attempting to halt AI,” said Nahas. “It’s inevitable, transformative, and critical to future infrastructure.”

Shaw agreed. “Ubiquitous coverage will bridge the digital divide,” he said. “From emergency communications to digital agriculture, e-learning to mobile money, D2D unlocks services that can transform livelihoods across the continent.”

To get there, governments must embrace inclusive regulation. MNOs must innovate and evolve. And satellite players must continue to engage collaboratively, not disruptively. The prize is not just seamless connectivity, but a redefined digital economy that works for everyone, from rural farmers to fintech start-ups.

