San Antonio Internet Exchange partners with DE-CIX to enhance Texas connectivity

Ben Wodecki
February 20, 2025 12:06 PM
Skyline in San Antonio, Texas

SAT-IX has become the first Internet Exchange to partner with DE-CIX as a Turnkey Connectivity Partner, enabling San Antonio networks to directly connect and peer with networks in Dallas without additional transport solutions or remote cross-connect charges.

The partnership allows San Antonio ISPs to access content networks through DE-CIX Dallas. Despite the 275-mile distance between the cities, the connection provides the lowest latency option for accessing most content networks across the state.

Ed d’Agostino, general manager at DE-CIX North America, said: “We’re excited to be supporting regional, non-DE-CIX exchanges, enhancing the availability to low-latency paths and lowering the cost to peer, all in an effort to close the digital divide.

“With this IX Turnkey Connectivity Programme, exchanges in Tier 2 and 3 markets can now offer their local networks access to content and other networks that are only readily available in major metros. We’re thrilled to have SAT-IX as our first IX partner in the programme.”

The partnership operates through H5 Data Centers' 85,000-square-foot carrier hotel in San Antonio, which serves as a major interconnection point for the San Antonio and Austin metropolitan areas.

The facility provides access to more than 35 communications carriers and offers diverse connections to multiple DE-CIX Dallas switches for enhanced network redundancy.

The team-up is part of DE-CIX's IX Turnkey Connectivity Programme, which aims to help exchanges in smaller markets access content and networks typically only available in major metropolitan areas.

