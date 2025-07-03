Samsung, Orange France pilots 4G & 5G calls on virtualised RAN

By using the technology giant’s flexible vRAN solutions, Orange France has improved its network with more flexibility and innovation, showcasing their shared goal to move towards a more open, software-based network system.

Adding Samsung’s advanced solutions is also part of the telecom giant’s plan to work with more suppliers and build a stronger network ecosystem.

Before testing in the field, both companies ran thorough tests at Orange’s labs in Lyon to ensure everything was ready. As a result, field tests showed good performance, promising high-quality network service in future live use.

For this project, Samsung provided its top vRAN solutions, including radios for various frequency bands and 3.5GHz Massive MIMO radios.

Samsung’s vRAN includes smart automation, AI features and energy-saving tools to help operators improve network performance, save energy and modernise their networks across regions.

Additionally, the company also revealed, the next step is to expand to more sites in southwest and western France by the end of 2025.

Orange France CRO, Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, said: “This first call on a virtualised RAN in France, based on Samsung technology, paves the way for our future cloud RAN deployment.

“This important milestone is the result of an efficient cooperation between Samsung and Orange teams, and the promise to get new achievements through this partnership.”

Meanwhile, Samsung is also working with partners Dell Technologies (servers), Intel (processors) and Wind River (cloud platform) on this pilot.

Samsung Electronics, executive vice president and head of R&D networks business, June Moon, added: “Our latest work with Orange France is another addition to the array of successful innovations Samsung has introduced in Europe.

“We are proud to take part in Orange France’s journey toward next-generation networks. Samsung’s globally proven vRAN and Open RAN solutions will not only provide high-quality and reliable connectivity, but also offer the optimal ground for bringing transformative technologies like AI to the network in France.”

