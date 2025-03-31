Samsung, KT join forces to develop next-gen antenna tech for 6G

A newly signed memorandum of understanding will see the firms develop multi-antenna technologies designed to expand coverage across potential 6G frequency bands while also exploring AI integrations to improve network stability and performance.

The pair have already begun research into eXtreme multiple-input multiple-output (X-MIMO) — an ultra-high-density antenna technology designed to enhance 6G coverage and increase data transmission speeds.

“Our collaboration with KT will serve as a key foundation for advancing next-generation communications through reasonable, cost-effective investments,” said Angelo Jeongho Park, EVP and head of the Advanced Communications Research Centre (ACRC) at Samsung Electronics.

The 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference identified the 7 GHz band (7.125–8.4 GHz) as a potential candidate frequency for 6G.

Samsung and KT ’s in-development X-MIMO system operates in the 7 GHz band, which is a far higher frequency than the 3.5 GHz C-band used in 5G. However, the proposed band for 6G suffers from greater signal path loss

KT and Samsung are looking into ways to shore up 7 GHz band transmissions, with the pair researching beamforming technologies, which transmit focused signals in specific directions, delivering data to several users simultaneously.

Their X-MIMO systems, however, require far more antennas compared to 5G systems, requiring architectures capable of efficiently managing ultra-high-density antennas.

The pair are looking at AI as a way to provide that efficiency, using AI-based solutions to potentially predict and respond to service disruptions, rerouting data via unaffected pathways.

“Through this joint research with Samsung Electronics, we expect to secure next-generation network technologies that differentiate the quality of the user experience,” said Jong-Sik Lee, EVP and head of the Future Network Laboratory at KT.

“We will further strengthen our efforts in developing core 6G technologies to lead future mobile communication innovations.”

KT’s Samsung collab follows a similar earlier partnership with a local tech giant, having joined forces with LG last August to create wideband full-duplex equipment designed for candidate 6G frequencies.

