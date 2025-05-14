Samsung acquires FläktGroup in €1.5bn bid to grow data centre HVAC business

The acquisition marks Samsung ’s latest move to diversify its growth portfolio and expand its footprint in critical infrastructure markets.

FläktGroup, previously owned by European investment firm Triton, brings more than a century of experience in HVAC system design, serving customers across data centres , hospitals, airports, and industrial facilities.

The company has seen strong growth in recent years, particularly in its data centre segment, where it supplies both liquid and air cooling systems.

Samsung said the deal would help it become a full-stack provider in the applied HVAC market, which it suggested is forecast to grow from $61 billion in 2024 to $99 billion by 2030.

“With this acquisition, Samsung aims to broaden its HVAC capabilities and position itself as a leading supplier across both residential and large-scale commercial cooling segments,” said TM Roh, acting head of Samsung’s Device eXperience division.

FläktGroup’s portfolio includes solutions for customers with demanding cooling requirements, including hyperscale and colocation operators, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and gigafactories.

The deal also brings synergies between Samsung’s existing building automation solution, b.IoT, and FläktGroup’s FläktEdge control platform. The combined offering is expected to expand Samsung’s maintenance and energy management services.

Samsung has been scaling its HVAC business globally, most recently through a joint venture with Lennox International to boost its presence in North America.

The FläktGroup acquisition is expected to close in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are extremely pleased that FläktGroup has become a part of Samsung Electronics. FläktGroup, as a global top-tier HVAC specialist with over a century of expertise, has been relied on by global large clients for its technological and product innovations,” said Trevor Young, CEO of FläktGroup. “Now, with Samsung Electronics’ global business foundation and investment, we expect to further accelerate our growth.”

RELATED STORIES

Samsung teams up with AWS to simplify large-scale RAN deployments with AI