Salesforce to scrap 1,000 jobs in strategic shift towards AI

At the same time, the tech giant is actively hiring to support its expansion into AI-powered products, a Bloomberg report stated.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for other internal positions.

However, the report did not specify which divisions were most affected by the cuts.

As of January 31, 2024, the company reported having 72,682 employees in its annual filing. In December 2023, CEO Marc Benioff announced that Salesforce had secured over 1,000 paid deals for "Agentforce”, its AI-powered virtual representative platform.

However, earlier reports indicated that the company laid off approximately 700 employees in January 2024, followed by an additional 300 job cuts in July.

The news comes as in September last year, Speaking to Capacity Media at the 2024 Dreamforce event in San Francisco, Salesforce EVP and GM of Sales Cloud Global, Ketan Karkhanis revealed AI has the potential to improve sales productivity by 25%.

"The ability to make them 25% more productive with our seven AI use cases is game-changing,” he said.

Capacity has contacted Salesforce for comment.

