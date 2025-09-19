Salesforce invests $6bn in UK AI
Capacity Team
September 19, 2025 07:38 AM
Salesforce has unveiled plans to invest $6 billion in its UK business through 2030.

As a result, the move, will support businesses in the UK and Europe work together with AI agents to “drive customer success”.

This comes as the technology giant recently announced an extension to its previous five-year investment of $4 billion made in 2023 and announcing London as the home for its first AI centre.

“We are doubling down on our long-standing commitment to the UK with this significant investment,” said Salesforce CEO and chair Marc Benioff, said.

“We’re delighted that the UK, already a vital talent and innovation centre, will become our AI hub for Europe, driving product innovation for customers across the region.”

Salesforce UK&I CEO, Zahra Bahrololoumi, said: “The UK has long been a pioneer in driving global AI breakthroughs, and I’m thrilled that Salesforce is contributing to this legacy.

“With our deep pool of talent, we will power responsible AI innovation and help our European customer base transform their organisations.”

