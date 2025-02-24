Salesforce expands Google Cloud AI partnership

According to the technology giant, the move ensures greater adaptability, allowing customers to create customised AI solutions that align with their specific requirements rather than being restricted to a single model provider.

As a result of the partnership ,Salesforce customers will be able to build Agentforce agents using Gemini and deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud.

This builds on their existing partnership, which enables customers to exchange data between Google BigQuery and Salesforce via zero-copy technology.

Salesforce president, chief engineering and customer success officer, Srini Tallapragada, said: “Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we're giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use.

“Salesforce offers a complete enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that makes it easy to deploy new capabilities easily and realise business value fast. Google Cloud is a pioneer in enterprise agentic AI, offering some of the most powerful, capable models, agents, and AI development tools on the planet. Together we are creating the best place for businesses to scale with digital labour.”

Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian, added: “ Salesforce’s selection of Google Cloud as a major infrastructure provider means enterprise customers can now deploy some of their most critical applications on our highly secure, AI-optimised infrastructure — with minimal friction.

“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more.”

